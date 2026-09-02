Al-Baqarah 2:19 او كصيب من السماء فيه ظلمات ورعد وبرق يجعلون اصابعهم في اذانهم من الصواعق حذر الموت والله محيط بالكافرين ١٩
Página 4 · Juz 1
أَوۡ
كَصَيِّبٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
فِيهِ
ظُلُمَٰتٞ
وَرَعۡدٞ
وَبَرۡقٞ
يَجۡعَلُونَ
أَصَٰبِعَهُمۡ
فِيٓ
ءَاذَانِهِم
مِّنَ
ٱلصَّوَٰعِقِ
حَذَرَ
ٱلۡمَوۡتِۚ
وَٱللَّهُ
مُحِيطُۢ
بِٱلۡكَٰفِرِينَ
١٩
Ou como (aquele que, surpreendidos por) nuvens do céu, carregadas de chuva, causando trevas, trovões e relâmpagos, tapam os seus ouvidos com os dedos, devido aos estrondos, por temor à morte; mas Deus está inteirado dos incrédulos.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Mais Tafsirs
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