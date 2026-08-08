Al-An'am 6:68 واذا رايت الذين يخوضون في اياتنا فاعرض عنهم حتى يخوضوا في حديث غيره واما ينسينك الشيطان فلا تقعد بعد الذكرى مع القوم الظالمين ٦٨
وَإِذَا
رَأَيۡتَ
ٱلَّذِينَ
يَخُوضُونَ
فِيٓ
ءَايَٰتِنَا
فَأَعۡرِضۡ
عَنۡهُمۡ
حَتَّىٰ
يَخُوضُواْ
فِي
حَدِيثٍ
غَيۡرِهِۦۚ
وَإِمَّا
يُنسِيَنَّكَ
ٱلشَّيۡطَٰنُ
فَلَا
تَقۡعُدۡ
بَعۡدَ
ٱلذِّكۡرَىٰ
مَعَ
ٱلۡقَوۡمِ
ٱلظَّٰلِمِينَ
٦٨
Quando deparares com aqueles que difamam os Nossos versículos, aparta-te deles, até que mudem de conversa. Podeocorrer que Satã te fizesse esquecer disso; porém, após a lembrança, não te sentes com os iníquos.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion
Allah said,
وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ
(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanation that you (O Muhammad ) have brought them,
قَوْمُكَ
(your people) meaning, Quraysh,
وَهُوَ الْحَقُّ
(though it is the truth.) beyond which there is n…
The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion
Allah said,
وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ
(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanati…