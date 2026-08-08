Al-An'am 6:66 وكذب به قومك وهو الحق قل لست عليكم بوكيل ٦٦
وَكَذَّبَ
بِهِۦ
قَوۡمُكَ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡحَقُّۚ
قُل
لَّسۡتُ
عَلَيۡكُم
بِوَكِيلٖ
٦٦
Teu próprio povo o desmentiu (o Alcorão), não obstante ser (seu conteúdo) a pura verdade. Dize: Eu não sou vossoguardião.
Leia Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion
Allah said,
وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ
(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanation that you (O Muhammad ) have brought them,
قَوْمُكَ
(your people) meaning, Quraysh,
وَهُوَ الْحَقُّ
(though it is the truth.) beyond which there is n…
The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion
Allah said,
وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ
(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanati…