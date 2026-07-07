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51:36
فما وجدنا فيها غير بيت من المسلمين ٣٦
فَمَا وَجَدْنَا فِيهَا غَيْرَ بَيْتٍۢ مِّنَ ٱلْمُسْلِمِينَ ٣٦

٣٦

Porém, encontramos nela uma só casa de muçulmanos.
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