Al-Qasas 28:33 قال رب اني قتلت منهم نفسا فاخاف ان يقتلون ٣٣
Bladzijde 389 · Juz 20
قَالَ
رَبِّ
إِنِّي
قَتَلۡتُ
مِنۡهُمۡ
نَفۡسٗا
فَأَخَافُ
أَن
يَقۡتُلُونِ
٣٣
Hij (Môesa) zei: "Mijn Heer, voorwaar, ik heb iemand van hen doodgeslagen en ik ben bang dat zij mij doden.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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