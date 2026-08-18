Al-Qasas 28:32 اسلك يدك في جيبك تخرج بيضاء من غير سوء واضمم اليك جناحك من الرهب فذانك برهانان من ربك الى فرعون ومليه انهم كانوا قوما فاسقين ٣٢
Bladzijde 389 · Juz 20
ٱسۡلُكۡ
يَدَكَ
فِي
جَيۡبِكَ
تَخۡرُجۡ
بَيۡضَآءَ
مِنۡ
غَيۡرِ
سُوٓءٖ
وَٱضۡمُمۡ
إِلَيۡكَ
جَنَاحَكَ
مِنَ
ٱلرَّهۡبِۖ
فَذَٰنِكَ
بُرۡهَٰنَانِ
مِن
رَّبِّكَ
إِلَىٰ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَمَلَإِيْهِۦٓۚ
إِنَّهُمۡ
كَانُواْ
قَوۡمٗا
فَٰسِقِينَ
٣٢
Stop jouw hand onder jouw kraag, en hij zal wit schijnen, zonder ziek te zijn. En hou jouw arm tegen jouw zijde tegen de angst. Dit zijn twee Tekenen van jouw Heer tegen Fir'aun en zijn vooraanstanden. Voorwaar, zij zijn een zwaar zondig volk."'
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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