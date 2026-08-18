Al-Qasas 28:31 وان الق عصاك فلما راها تهتز كانها جان ولى مدبرا ولم يعقب يا موسى اقبل ولا تخف انك من الامنين ٣١
Bladzijde 389 · Juz 20
وَأَنۡ
أَلۡقِ
عَصَاكَۚ
فَلَمَّا
رَءَاهَا
تَهۡتَزُّ
كَأَنَّهَا
جَآنّٞ
وَلَّىٰ
مُدۡبِرٗا
وَلَمۡ
يُعَقِّبۡۚ
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
أَقۡبِلۡ
وَلَا
تَخَفۡۖ
إِنَّكَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡأٓمِنِينَ
٣١
En werp jouw staf neer!" Toen hij deze zag, bewoog die alsof zij een slang was, toen keerde hij zich haastig om, en koek niet om. (Allah zei:) "O Môesa, kom naderbij, en wees niet bang: voorwaar, jij behoort tot hen die veilig zijn.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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