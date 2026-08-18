Al-Qasas 28:30 فلما اتاها نودي من شاطي الواد الايمن في البقعة المباركة من الشجرة ان يا موسى اني انا الله رب العالمين ٣٠
Bladzijde 389 · Juz 20
فَلَمَّآ
أَتَىٰهَا
نُودِيَ
مِن
شَٰطِيِٕ
ٱلۡوَادِ
ٱلۡأَيۡمَنِ
فِي
ٱلۡبُقۡعَةِ
ٱلۡمُبَٰرَكَةِ
مِنَ
ٱلشَّجَرَةِ
أَن
يَٰمُوسَىٰٓ
إِنِّيٓ
أَنَا
ٱللَّهُ
رَبُّ
ٱلۡعَٰلَمِينَ
٣٠
Maar toen hij daar ankwam, werd hij geroepen vanaf de rechterzijde van de vallei, op de gezegende plaats, van bij een boom: "O Môesa, voorwaar, Ik ben Allah, Heer der Werelden!
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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