Al-Mursalat 77:50 فباي حديث بعده يومنون ٥٠
Bladzijde 581 · Juz 29
فَبِأَيِّ
حَدِيثِۭ
بَعۡدَهُۥ
يُؤۡمِنُونَ
٥٠
In welk Woord na hem (de Koran) zullen zij dan geloven?
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. And fruits, such as they desire.) (43. "Eat and drink comfortably for that which you used to do.") (44. Verily, thus We reward the Muhsinin.) (45. Woe t…
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An…