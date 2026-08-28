Al-Mursalat 77:43 كلوا واشربوا هنييا بما كنتم تعملون ٤٣
Bladzijde 581 · Juz 29
كُلُواْ
وَٱشۡرَبُواْ
هَنِيٓـَٔۢا
بِمَا
كُنتُمۡ
تَعۡمَلُونَ
٤٣
(Er wordt gezegd:) "Eet en drinkt smakelijk voor wat jullie plachten te verrichten."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An…