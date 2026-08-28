Al-Mursalat 77:46 كلوا وتمتعوا قليلا انكم مجرمون ٤٦
Bladzijde 581 · Juz 29
كُلُواْ
وَتَمَتَّعُواْ
قَلِيلًا
إِنَّكُم
مُّجۡرِمُونَ
٤٦
Eet en geniet even: voorwaar, jullie zijn misdadigers.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. And fruits, such as they desire.) (43. "Eat and drink comfortably for that which you used to do.") (44. Verily, thus We reward the Muhsinin.) (45. Woe t…
وَيْلٌ يَوْمَئِذٍ لِّلْمُكَذِّبِينَ
** (Woe that Day to the deniers!) **(41. Verily, those who had Taqwa, shall be amidst shades and springs.) (42. An…