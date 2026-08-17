An-Naml 27:66 بل ادارك علمهم في الاخرة بل هم في شك منها بل هم منها عمون ٦٦
Bladzijde 383 · Juz 20
بَلِ
ٱدَّٰرَكَ
عِلۡمُهُمۡ
فِي
ٱلۡأٓخِرَةِۚ
بَلۡ
هُمۡ
فِي
شَكّٖ
مِّنۡهَاۖ
بَلۡ
هُم
مِّنۡهَا
عَمُونَ
٦٦
Hun kennis omvat het Hiernamaals niet. Zij verkeren hierover zelfs in onzekerheid, zij zijn er zelfs blind voor.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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