An-Naml 27:61 امن جعل الارض قرارا وجعل خلالها انهارا وجعل لها رواسي وجعل بين البحرين حاجزا االاه مع الله بل اكثرهم لا يعلمون ٦١
Bladzijde 382 · Juz 20
أَمَّن
جَعَلَ
ٱلۡأَرۡضَ
قَرَارٗا
وَجَعَلَ
خِلَٰلَهَآ
أَنۡهَٰرٗا
وَجَعَلَ
لَهَا
رَوَٰسِيَ
وَجَعَلَ
بَيۡنَ
ٱلۡبَحۡرَيۡنِ
حَاجِزًاۗ
أَءِلَٰهٞ
مَّعَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
بَلۡ
أَكۡثَرُهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
٦١
Of wie heeft de aarde als een verblijfplaats gemaakt en daardoor rivieren getrokken en daarop stevige bergen geplaatst en een scheiding tussen de twee zeeën gemaakt? Is er een god naast Allah? Maar de meesten van hen weten het niet.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
أَمَّن جَعَلَ الاٌّرْضَ قَرَاراً
(Is not He Who has made the earth as a fixed abode,) meaning, stable and stationary, so that it does not move or convulse, because if it were to do so, it would not be a good place for people to live on. But by His grace and mercy, He has made it smooth and calm, and…
أَمَّن جَعَلَ الاٌّرْضَ قَرَاراً
(Is not He Who has made the earth as a fixed abode,) meaning, stable and stationary, so that it does not move or convu…