An-Naml 27:65 قل لا يعلم من في السماوات والارض الغيب الا الله وما يشعرون ايان يبعثون ٦٥
Bladzijde 383 · Juz 20
قُل
لَّا
يَعۡلَمُ
مَن
فِي
ٱلسَّمَٰوَٰتِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِ
ٱلۡغَيۡبَ
إِلَّا
ٱللَّهُۚ
وَمَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
أَيَّانَ
يُبۡعَثُونَ
٦٥
Zeg: "Niemand kent het onwaarneembare in de hemelen en op dc aarde, behalve Allah." En zij weten niet waneer zij worden opgewekt.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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