An-Naml 27:64 امن يبدا الخلق ثم يعيده ومن يرزقكم من السماء والارض االاه مع الله قل هاتوا برهانكم ان كنتم صادقين ٦٤
Bladzijde 383 · Juz 20
أَمَّن
يَبۡدَؤُاْ
ٱلۡخَلۡقَ
ثُمَّ
يُعِيدُهُۥ
وَمَن
يَرۡزُقُكُم
مِّنَ
ٱلسَّمَآءِ
وَٱلۡأَرۡضِۗ
أَءِلَٰهٞ
مَّعَ
ٱللَّهِۚ
قُلۡ
هَاتُواْ
بُرۡهَٰنَكُمۡ
إِن
كُنتُمۡ
صَٰدِقِينَ
٦٤
Of wie is de schepping begonnen en heeft haar vervolgens herhaald; en wie heeft in jullie onderhoud uit de hemel en de aarde voorzien? Is er een god naast Allah? Zeg (O Moehammad): "Brengt jullie bewijs, als jullie waarachtigen zijn."
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Meer Tafsirs
إِنَّ بَطْشَ رَبِّكَ لَشَدِيدٌ - إِنَّهُ هُوَ يُبْدِىءُ وَيُعِيدُ
(Verily, the punishment of your Lord is severe and painful. Verily, He it is Who begins and repeats.) (85:12-13)
وَهُوَ الَّذِى يَبْدَأُ الْخَلْقَ ثُمَّ يُعِيدُهُ وَهُوَ أَهْوَنُ عَلَيْهِ
(And He it is Who originates the creation, then…
إِنَّ بَطْشَ رَبِّكَ لَشَدِيدٌ - إِنَّهُ هُوَ يُبْدِىءُ وَيُعِيدُ
(Verily, the punishment of your Lord is severe and painful. Verily, He it is Who beg…