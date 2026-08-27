Al-Insan 76:8 ويطعمون الطعام على حبه مسكينا ويتيما واسيرا ٨
Bladzijde 579 · Juz 29
وَيُطۡعِمُونَ
ٱلطَّعَامَ
عَلَىٰ
حُبِّهِۦ
مِسۡكِينٗا
وَيَتِيمٗا
وَأَسِيرًا
٨
En zij gaven het voedsel waarvan zij hielden aan een arme, en een wees en een gevangene.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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