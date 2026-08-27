Al-Insan 76:5 ان الابرار يشربون من كاس كان مزاجها كافورا ٥
Bladzijde 578 · Juz 29
إِنَّ
ٱلۡأَبۡرَارَ
يَشۡرَبُونَ
مِن
كَأۡسٖ
كَانَ
مِزَاجُهَا
كَافُورًا
٥
Voorwaar, de deugdzamen zullen drinken uit een beker waarvan de mengdrank van Kâfôer (kamfer) is.
Lees Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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