Yusuf 12:45 وقال الذي نجا منهما وادكر بعد امة انا انبيكم بتاويله فارسلون ٤٥
وَقَالَ
ٱلَّذِي
نَجَا
مِنۡهُمَا
وَٱدَّكَرَ
بَعۡدَ
أُمَّةٍ
أَنَا۠
أُنَبِّئُكُم
بِتَأۡوِيلِهِۦ
فَأَرۡسِلُونِ
٤٥
Dan (pada saat itu) berkatalah orang yang terselamat di antara mereka yang berdua itu, dan yang baharu mengingati (akan pesanan Yusuf) sesudah berlalu suatu masa yang lanjut: "Aku akan memberi tahu kepada kamu tafsirannya. Oleh itu hantarkanlah daku pergi (kepada orang yang mengetahui tafsirannya) ".
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Dream of the King of Egypt
The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and reputation preserved. When the king had this dream, he was astonished and fearful and sought its interpretation. He gathered the priests, the chiefs of…
The Dream of the King of Egypt
The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and r…