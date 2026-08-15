Taha 20:99 كذالك نقص عليك من انباء ما قد سبق وقد اتيناك من لدنا ذكرا ٩٩
Halaman 319 · Juz 16
كَذَٰلِكَ
نَقُصُّ
عَلَيۡكَ
مِنۡ
أَنۢبَآءِ
مَا
قَدۡ
سَبَقَۚ
وَقَدۡ
ءَاتَيۡنَٰكَ
مِن
لَّدُنَّا
ذِكۡرٗا
٩٩
Demikianlah Kami ceritakan kepadamu (wahai Muhammad), sebahagian dari kisah-kisah umat manusia yang telah lalu; dan sesungguhnya Kami telah memberikan kepadamu, dari sisi Kami (sebuah Kitab Al-Quran yang menjadi) peringatan.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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