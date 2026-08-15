Taha 20:93 الا تتبعن افعصيت امري ٩٣
Halaman 318 · Juz 16
أَلَّا
تَتَّبِعَنِۖ
أَفَعَصَيۡتَ
أَمۡرِي
٩٣
"Daripada menurutku? Adakah engkau ingkar akan suruhanku?"
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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What happened between Musa and Harun after Musa returned
Allah informs of what happened when Musa returned to his people and saw the great matter that had taken place among them. With this he became filled with anger and he threw down the Divine Tablets that he had in his hand. Then, he grabbed his b…
What happened between Musa and Harun after Musa returned
Allah informs of what happened when Musa returned to his people and saw the great matter that…