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Taha 20:91 قالوا لن نبرح عليه عاكفين حتى يرجع الينا موسى ٩١

Halaman 318 · Juz 16

قَالُواْ
لَن
نَّبۡرَحَ
عَلَيۡهِ
عَٰكِفِينَ
حَتَّىٰ
يَرۡجِعَ
إِلَيۡنَا
مُوسَىٰ
٩١
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Harun prohibits them from worship of Calf and the Persistence of the Children of Israel in doing so

Allah, the Exalted, informs of Harun's attempt to prohibit them from worshipping the calf and his telling them that this was only a test for them. He told them that their Lord was the Most Beneficent,

Harun prohibits them from worship of Calf and the Persistence of the Children of Israel in doing so

Allah, the Exalted, informs of Harun's attempt to p

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