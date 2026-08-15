Taha 20:123 قال اهبطا منها جميعا بعضكم لبعض عدو فاما ياتينكم مني هدى فمن اتبع هداي فلا يضل ولا يشقى ١٢٣
Halaman 320 · Juz 16
قَالَ
ٱهۡبِطَا
مِنۡهَا
جَمِيعَۢاۖ
بَعۡضُكُمۡ
لِبَعۡضٍ
عَدُوّٞۖ
فَإِمَّا
يَأۡتِيَنَّكُم
مِّنِّي
هُدٗى
فَمَنِ
ٱتَّبَعَ
هُدَايَ
فَلَا
يَضِلُّ
وَلَا
يَشۡقَىٰ
١٢٣
Allah berfirman: "Turunlah kamu berdua dari Syurga itu, bersama-sama, dalam keadaan setengah kamu menjadi musuh bagi setengahnya yang lain; kemudian jika datang kepada kamu petunjuk dariKu, maka sesiapa yang mengikut petunjukKu itu nescaya ia tidak akan sesat dan ia pula tidak akan menderita azab sengsara.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors
Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down from here, all of you." This means each of you should get out of Paradise. We expounded upon this in Surah Al-Baqarah.
بَعْضُكُمْ لِبَعْضٍ عَدُوٌّ
(Som…
The Descent of Adam to the Earth and the Promise of Good for the Guided and Evil for the Transgressors
Allah says to Adam, Hawwa' and Iblis, "Get down…