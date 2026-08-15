Taha 20:114 فتعالى الله الملك الحق ولا تعجل بالقران من قبل ان يقضى اليك وحيه وقل رب زدني علما ١١٤
Halaman 320 · Juz 16
فَتَعَٰلَى
ٱللَّهُ
ٱلۡمَلِكُ
ٱلۡحَقُّۗ
وَلَا
تَعۡجَلۡ
بِٱلۡقُرۡءَانِ
مِن
قَبۡلِ
أَن
يُقۡضَىٰٓ
إِلَيۡكَ
وَحۡيُهُۥۖ
وَقُل
رَّبِّ
زِدۡنِي
عِلۡمٗا
١١٤
Maka Maha Tinggilah Allah, yang Menguasai seluruh alam, lagi Yang Benar (pada segala-galanya). Dan janganlah engkau (wahai Muhammad) tergesa-gesa membaca Al-Quran sebelum selesai dibacakan oleh Jibril kepadamu, dan berdoalah dengan berkata: "Wahai Tuhanku, tambahilah ilmuku".
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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