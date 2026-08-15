Taha 20:106 فيذرها قاعا صفصفا ١٠٦
Halaman 319 · Juz 16
فَيَذَرُهَا
قَاعٗا
صَفۡصَفٗا
١٠٦
"Lalu Ia membiarkan tapak gunung-gunung itu (di bumi) rata lagi licin".
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain
Allah says,
وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ
(And they ask you concerning the mountains.) This is a question, will they remain on the Day of Resurrection or will they cease to exist
فَقُلْ يَنسِفُهَا رَبِّى نَسْفاً
(Say: "My Lord wil…
The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain
Allah says,
وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ
(And they ask you concerning the moun…