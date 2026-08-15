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Taha 20:106 فيذرها قاعا صفصفا ١٠٦

Halaman 319 · Juz 16

فَيَذَرُهَا
قَاعٗا
صَفۡصَفٗا
١٠٦
"Lalu Ia membiarkan tapak gunung-gunung itu (di bumi) rata lagi licin".
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain

Allah says,

وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ

(And they ask you concerning the mountains.) This is a question, will they remain on the Day of Resurrection or will they cease to exist

فَقُلْ يَنسِفُهَا رَبِّى نَسْفاً

(Say: "My Lord wil

The destruction of the Mountains, and the Earth becomes a Smooth Plain

Allah says,

وَيَسْـَلُونَكَ عَنِ الْجِبَالِ

(And they ask you concerning the moun

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