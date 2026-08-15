Taha 20:104 نحن اعلم بما يقولون اذ يقول امثلهم طريقة ان لبثتم الا يوما ١٠٤
Halaman 319 · Juz 16
نَّحۡنُ
أَعۡلَمُ
بِمَا
يَقُولُونَ
إِذۡ
يَقُولُ
أَمۡثَلُهُمۡ
طَرِيقَةً
إِن
لَّبِثۡتُمۡ
إِلَّا
يَوۡمٗا
١٠٤
(Allah berfirman): Kami lebih mengetahui akan kadar masa yang mereka katakan itu, manakala orang yang lebih tepat pendapatnya di antara mereka berkata pula: "Tiadalah kamu tinggal melainkan satu masa yang amat singkat".
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection
It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he replied,
«قَرْنٌ يُنْفَخُ فِيه»
(It is a horn that will be blown into.) It has been related in a Hadith about the Sur, on the authority of Abu Hurayrah that…
The Blowing of the Sur and the Day of Resurrection
It has been confirmed in a Hadith that the Messenger of Allah ﷺ was asked about the Sur and he repli…