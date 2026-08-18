Al-Qasas 28:8 فالتقطه ال فرعون ليكون لهم عدوا وحزنا ان فرعون وهامان وجنودهما كانوا خاطيين ٨
Halaman 386 · Juz 20
فَٱلۡتَقَطَهُۥٓ
ءَالُ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
لِيَكُونَ
لَهُمۡ
عَدُوّٗا
وَحَزَنًاۗ
إِنَّ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَهَٰمَٰنَ
وَجُنُودَهُمَا
كَانُواْ
خَٰطِـِٔينَ
٨
Setelah itu dia dipungut oleh orang-orang Firaun; kesudahannya dia akan menjadi musuh dan menyebabkan dukacita bagi mereka; sesungguhnya Firaun dan Haman serta orang-orangnya adalah golongan yang bersalah.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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