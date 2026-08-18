Al-Qasas 28:11 وقالت لاخته قصيه فبصرت به عن جنب وهم لا يشعرون ١١
Halaman 386 · Juz 20
وَقَالَتۡ
لِأُخۡتِهِۦ
قُصِّيهِۖ
فَبَصُرَتۡ
بِهِۦ
عَن
جُنُبٖ
وَهُمۡ
لَا
يَشۡعُرُونَ
١١
Dan berkatalah ia kepada kakak Musa: "Pergilah cari khabar beritanya". (Maka pergilah ia) lalu dilihatnya dari jauh sedang orang ramai tidak menyedarinya.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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