Al-Qasas 28:7 واوحينا الى ام موسى ان ارضعيه فاذا خفت عليه فالقيه في اليم ولا تخافي ولا تحزني انا رادوه اليك وجاعلوه من المرسلين ٧
Halaman 386 · Juz 20
وَأَوۡحَيۡنَآ
إِلَىٰٓ
أُمِّ
مُوسَىٰٓ
أَنۡ
أَرۡضِعِيهِۖ
فَإِذَا
خِفۡتِ
عَلَيۡهِ
فَأَلۡقِيهِ
فِي
ٱلۡيَمِّ
وَلَا
تَخَافِي
وَلَا
تَحۡزَنِيٓۖ
إِنَّا
رَآدُّوهُ
إِلَيۡكِ
وَجَاعِلُوهُ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُرۡسَلِينَ
٧
Dan Kami ilhamkan kepada ibu Musa:" Susukanlah dia; dalam pada itu, jika engkau takutkan sesuatu bahaya mengenainya (dari angkara Firaun), maka (letakkanlah dia di dalam peti dan) lepaskanlah dia ke laut; dan janganlah engkau merasa bimbang dan jangan pula berdukacita; sesungguhnya Kami akan mengembalikannya kepadamu, dan Kami akan melantiknya menjadi salah seorang dari Rasul-rasul Kami.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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