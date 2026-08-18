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Al-Qasas 28:10 واصبح فواد ام موسى فارغا ان كادت لتبدي به لولا ان ربطنا على قلبها لتكون من المومنين ١٠

Halaman 386 · Juz 20

وَأَصۡبَحَ
فُؤَادُ
أُمِّ
مُوسَىٰ
فَٰرِغًاۖ
إِن
كَادَتۡ
لَتُبۡدِي
بِهِۦ
لَوۡلَآ
أَن
رَّبَطۡنَا
عَلَىٰ
قَلۡبِهَا
لِتَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡمُؤۡمِنِينَ
١٠
Dan (sepeninggalannya) menjadilah hati ibu Musa kosong; sesungguhnya ia nyaris-nyaris menyatakan perihal anaknya itu dengan berterus-terang jika tidaklah Kami kuatkan hatinya (dengan perasaan sabar dan tenang tenteram), supaya tetaplah ia dari orang-orang yang percaya (akan janji Allah).
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

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The intense Grief of Musa's Mother, and how He was returned to Her

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