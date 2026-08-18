Al-Qasas 28:13 فرددناه الى امه كي تقر عينها ولا تحزن ولتعلم ان وعد الله حق ولاكن اكثرهم لا يعلمون ١٣
Halaman 386 · Juz 20
فَرَدَدۡنَٰهُ
إِلَىٰٓ
أُمِّهِۦ
كَيۡ
تَقَرَّ
عَيۡنُهَا
وَلَا
تَحۡزَنَ
وَلِتَعۡلَمَ
أَنَّ
وَعۡدَ
ٱللَّهِ
حَقّٞ
وَلَٰكِنَّ
أَكۡثَرَهُمۡ
لَا
يَعۡلَمُونَ
١٣
Maka (dengan jalan itu) Kami kembalikan dia kepada ibunya supaya tenang tenteram hatinya dan tidak berdukacita (disebabkan bercerai dengannya); dan supaya ia mengetahui bahawa janji Allah (untuk menyelamatkannya) adalah benar; akan tetapi kebanyakan mereka tidak mengetahui (yang demikian itu).
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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