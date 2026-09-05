Al-Baqarah 2:67 واذ قال موسى لقومه ان الله يامركم ان تذبحوا بقرة قالوا اتتخذنا هزوا قال اعوذ بالله ان اكون من الجاهلين ٦٧
Halaman 10 · Juz 1
وَإِذۡ
قَالَ
مُوسَىٰ
لِقَوۡمِهِۦٓ
إِنَّ
ٱللَّهَ
يَأۡمُرُكُمۡ
أَن
تَذۡبَحُواْ
بَقَرَةٗۖ
قَالُوٓاْ
أَتَتَّخِذُنَا
هُزُوٗاۖ
قَالَ
أَعُوذُ
بِٱللَّهِ
أَنۡ
أَكُونَ
مِنَ
ٱلۡجَٰهِلِينَ
٦٧
Dan (ingatlah), ketika Nabi Musa berkata kepada kaumnya: "Sesungguhnya Allah menyuruh supaya kamu menyembelih seekor lembu betina". Mereka berkata: "Adakah engkau hendak menjadikan kami ini permainan?" Nabi Musa menjawab: "Aku berlindung kepada Allah daripada menjadi salah seorang dari golongan yang jahil (yang melakukan sesuatu yang tidak patut)".
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Story of the murdered Israeli Man and the Cow
Allah said, `O Children of Israel! Remember how I blessed you with miracle of the cow that was the means for discovering the identity of the murderer, when the murdered man was brought back to life.'
Ibn Abi Hatim recorded `Ubaydah As-Salmani saying, "…
The Story of the murdered Israeli Man and the Cow
Allah said, `O Children of Israel! Remember how I blessed you with miracle of the cow that was the me…