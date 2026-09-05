Al-Baqarah 2:66 فجعلناها نكالا لما بين يديها وما خلفها وموعظة للمتقين ٦٦
Halaman 10 · Juz 1
فَجَعَلۡنَٰهَا
نَكَٰلٗا
لِّمَا
بَيۡنَ
يَدَيۡهَا
وَمَا
خَلۡفَهَا
وَمَوۡعِظَةٗ
لِّلۡمُتَّقِينَ
٦٦
Maka Kami jadikan apa yang berlaku itu sebagai suatu hukuman pencegah bagi orang-orang yang ada pada masa itu dan orang-orang yang datang kemudian, dan suatu pengajaran bagi orang-orang yang (hendak) bertaqwa.
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Jews breach the Sanctity of the Sabbath
Allah said,
وَلَقَدْ عَلِمْتُمُ
(And indeed you knew). This Ayah means, O Jews! Remember that Allah sent His torment on the village that disobeyed Him and broke their pledge and their covenant to observe the sanctity of the Sabbath. They began using deceit…
The Jews breach the Sanctity of the Sabbath
Allah said,
وَلَقَدْ عَلِمْتُمُ
(And indeed you knew). This Ayah means, O Jews! Remember that Allah sent H…