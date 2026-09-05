Al-Baqarah 2:68 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما هي قال انه يقول انها بقرة لا فارض ولا بكر عوان بين ذالك فافعلوا ما تومرون ٦٨
Halaman 10 · Juz 1
قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
هِيَۚ
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
لَّا
فَارِضٞ
وَلَا
بِكۡرٌ
عَوَانُۢ
بَيۡنَ
ذَٰلِكَۖ
فَٱفۡعَلُواْ
مَا
تُؤۡمَرُونَ
٦٨
Mereka berkata pula: "Berdoalah kepada Tuhanmu untuk kami, supaya diterangkanNya kepada kami bagaimana (sifat-sifat) lembu itu?" Nabi Musa menjawab: "Bahawasanya Allah berfirman: Bahawa (lembu betina) itu ialah seekor lembu yang tidak terlalu tua dan tidak terlalu muda, pertengahan (umurnya) di antara itu; maka kerjakanlah apa yang diperintahkan kepada kamu melakukannya".
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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