Al-Baqarah 2:70 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما هي ان البقر تشابه علينا وانا ان شاء الله لمهتدون ٧٠
Halaman 11 · Juz 1
قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
هِيَ
إِنَّ
ٱلۡبَقَرَ
تَشَٰبَهَ
عَلَيۡنَا
وَإِنَّآ
إِن
شَآءَ
ٱللَّهُ
لَمُهۡتَدُونَ
٧٠
Mereka berkata lagi: "Pohonkanlah kepada Tuhanmu untuk kami, supaya diterangkanNya kepada kami lembu betina yang mana satu? Kerana sesungguhnya lembu yang dikehendaki itu kesamaran kepada kami (susah kami memilihnya), dan kami insya Allah akan mendapat petunjuk (untuk mencari dan menyembelih lembu itu)".
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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