Al-Baqarah 2:69 قالوا ادع لنا ربك يبين لنا ما لونها قال انه يقول انها بقرة صفراء فاقع لونها تسر الناظرين ٦٩
Halaman 10 · Juz 1
قَالُواْ
ٱدۡعُ
لَنَا
رَبَّكَ
يُبَيِّن
لَّنَا
مَا
لَوۡنُهَاۚ
قَالَ
إِنَّهُۥ
يَقُولُ
إِنَّهَا
بَقَرَةٞ
صَفۡرَآءُ
فَاقِعٞ
لَّوۡنُهَا
تَسُرُّ
ٱلنَّٰظِرِينَ
٦٩
Mereka berkata lagi: "Pohonkanlah kepada Tuhanmu untuk kami, supaya diterangkanNya kepada kami apa warnanya?" Nabi Musa menjawab: "Bahawasanya Allah berfirman: Bahawa (lembu betina) itu ialah seekor lembu kuning, kuning tua warnanya, lagi menyukakan orang-orang yang melihatnya".
Baca Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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