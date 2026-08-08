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Al-An'aam 6:66 وكذب به قومك وهو الحق قل لست عليكم بوكيل ٦٦

6:66
وَكَذَّبَ
بِهِۦ
قَوۡمُكَ
وَهُوَ
ٱلۡحَقُّۚ
قُل
لَّسۡتُ
عَلَيۡكُم
بِوَكِيلٖ
٦٦
Dan kaum engkau (wahai Muhammad) mendustakannya (Al-Quran), padahal ia adalah benar. Katakanlah: "Aku bukanlah orang yang ditugaskan menjaga urusan kamu, (aku hanya seorang Rasul yang menyampaikan perintah-perintah Allah kepada kamu)".
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion

Allah said,

وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ

(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanation that you (O Muhammad ) have brought them,

قَوْمُكَ

(your people) meaning, Quraysh,

وَهُوَ الْحَقُّ

(though it is the truth.) beyond which there is n

The Invitation to the Truth is Guidance Without Coercion

Allah said,

وَكَذَّبَ بِهِ

(But have denied it) denied the Qur'an, guidance and clear explanati

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