Al-Mursalat 77:22 الى قدر معلوم ٢٢
Pagina 581 · Juz 29
إِلَىٰ
قَدَرٖ
مَّعۡلُومٖ
٢٢
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.
ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ
(So shall We make later generations t…
The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power
Allah says,
أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ
(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani…