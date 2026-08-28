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Al-Mursalat 77:16 الم نهلك الاولين ١٦

Pagina 580 · Juz 29

أَلَمۡ
نُهۡلِكِ
ٱلۡأَوَّلِينَ
١٦
Già non facemmo perire gli antichi?
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power

Allah says,

أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ

(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meaning, those who rejected the Messengers and opposed what they came to them with.

ثُمَّ نُتْبِعُهُمُ ٱلْـَٔاخِرِينَ

(So shall We make later generations t

The Call to contemplate the various Manifestations of Allah's Power

Allah says,

أَلَمْ نُهْلِكِ الاٌّوَّلِينَ

(Did We not destroy the ancients?) meani

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