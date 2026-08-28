An-Naba 78:10 وجعلنا الليل لباسا ١٠
Pagina 582 · Juz 30
وَجَعَلۡنَا
ٱلَّيۡلَ
لِبَاسٗا
١٠
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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Which was revealed in Makkah
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.
Refutation against the Idolators' Denial of the Occurrence of the Day of Judgement
In rejection of the idolators' questioning about the Day of Judgement, due to their denial…
Which was revealed in Makkah
بِسْمِ اللَّهِ الرَّحْمَـنِ الرَّحِيمِ
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful.