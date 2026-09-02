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Al-Baqarah 2:41 وامنوا بما انزلت مصدقا لما معكم ولا تكونوا اول كافر به ولا تشتروا باياتي ثمنا قليلا واياي فاتقون ٤١

Pagina 7 · Juz 1

وَءَامِنُواْ
بِمَآ
أَنزَلۡتُ
مُصَدِّقٗا
لِّمَا
مَعَكُمۡ
وَلَا
تَكُونُوٓاْ
أَوَّلَ
كَافِرِۭ
بِهِۦۖ
وَلَا
تَشۡتَرُواْ
بِـَٔايَٰتِي
ثَمَنٗا
قَلِيلٗا
وَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱتَّقُونِ
٤١
E credete in ciò che ho fatto scendere 1 a conferma di quello che già era sceso su di voi 2 e non siate i primi a rinnegarlo: non svendete i Miei segni per un prezzo vile. E temete soltanto Me.
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Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Encouraging the Children of Israel to embrace Islam

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Encouraging the Children of Israel to embrace Islam

Allah commanded the Children of Israel to embrace Islam and to follow Muhammad ﷺ. He also reminded

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