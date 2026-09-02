Al-Baqarah 2:40 يا بني اسراييل اذكروا نعمتي التي انعمت عليكم واوفوا بعهدي اوف بعهدكم واياي فارهبون ٤٠
Pagina 7 · Juz 1
يَٰبَنِيٓ
إِسۡرَٰٓءِيلَ
ٱذۡكُرُواْ
نِعۡمَتِيَ
ٱلَّتِيٓ
أَنۡعَمۡتُ
عَلَيۡكُمۡ
وَأَوۡفُواْ
بِعَهۡدِيٓ
أُوفِ
بِعَهۡدِكُمۡ
وَإِيَّٰيَ
فَٱرۡهَبُونِ
٤٠
O figli di Israele, ricordate i favori di cui vi ho colmati e rispettate il Mio patto e rispetterò il vostro 1 . Solo Me dovete temere.
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
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