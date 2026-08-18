Al-Qasas 28:32 اسلك يدك في جيبك تخرج بيضاء من غير سوء واضمم اليك جناحك من الرهب فذانك برهانان من ربك الى فرعون ومليه انهم كانوا قوما فاسقين ٣٢
Pagina 389 · Juz 20
ٱسۡلُكۡ
يَدَكَ
فِي
جَيۡبِكَ
تَخۡرُجۡ
بَيۡضَآءَ
مِنۡ
غَيۡرِ
سُوٓءٖ
وَٱضۡمُمۡ
إِلَيۡكَ
جَنَاحَكَ
مِنَ
ٱلرَّهۡبِۖ
فَذَٰنِكَ
بُرۡهَٰنَانِ
مِن
رَّبِّكَ
إِلَىٰ
فِرۡعَوۡنَ
وَمَلَإِيْهِۦٓۚ
إِنَّهُمۡ
كَانُواْ
قَوۡمٗا
فَٰسِقِينَ
٣٢
Infila la mano nell’apertura della tua veste la trarrai bianca senza male alcuno. Stringi il braccio al petto contro il terrore. Ecco due prove del tuo Signore per Faraone e per i suoi notabili: davvero è un popolo perverso!».
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way
In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen that Musa completed the longer and better of the two terms, which may also be understood from the Ayah where Allah says:
فَلَمَّا قَضَى مُوسَى الاٌّجَلَ
(…
Musa's Return to Egypt and how he was honored with the Mission and Miracles on the Way
In the explanation of the previous Ayah, we have already seen th…