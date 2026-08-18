Al-Qasas 28:29 ۞ فلما قضى موسى الاجل وسار باهله انس من جانب الطور نارا قال لاهله امكثوا اني انست نارا لعلي اتيكم منها بخبر او جذوة من النار لعلكم تصطلون ٢٩
Pagina 389 · Juz 20
۞ فَلَمَّا
قَضَىٰ
مُوسَى
ٱلۡأَجَلَ
وَسَارَ
بِأَهۡلِهِۦٓ
ءَانَسَ
مِن
جَانِبِ
ٱلطُّورِ
نَارٗاۖ
قَالَ
لِأَهۡلِهِ
ٱمۡكُثُوٓاْ
إِنِّيٓ
ءَانَسۡتُ
نَارٗا
لَّعَلِّيٓ
ءَاتِيكُم
مِّنۡهَا
بِخَبَرٍ
أَوۡ
جَذۡوَةٖ
مِّنَ
ٱلنَّارِ
لَعَلَّكُمۡ
تَصۡطَلُونَ
٢٩
Quando Mosè si mise in viaggio con la famiglia dopo aver concluso il periodo, scorse un fuoco sul fianco del Monte 1. Disse alla sua famiglia: «Aspettate, ho visto un fuoco. Forse vi porterò qualche notizia o un tizzone acceso, sì che possiate riscaldarvi».
Leggi il Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Altri Tafsir
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(…
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