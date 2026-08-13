Yusuf 12:89 قال هل علمتم ما فعلتم بيوسف واخيه اذ انتم جاهلون ٨٩
قَالَ
هَلْ
عَلِمْتُمْ
مَّا
فَعَلْتُمْ
بِیُوْسُفَ
وَاَخِیْهِ
اِذْ
اَنْتُمْ
جٰهِلُوْنَ
۟
Dia (Yusuf) berkata, "Tahukah kamu (kejelekan) apa yang telah kamu perbuat terhadap Yusuf dan saudaranya karena kamu tidak menyadari (akibat) perbuatanmu itu?"
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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