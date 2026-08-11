Yusuf 12:46 يوسف ايها الصديق افتنا في سبع بقرات سمان ياكلهن سبع عجاف وسبع سنبلات خضر واخر يابسات لعلي ارجع الى الناس لعلهم يعلمون ٤٦
یُوْسُفُ
اَیُّهَا
الصِّدِّیْقُ
اَفْتِنَا
فِیْ
سَبْعِ
بَقَرٰتٍ
سِمَانٍ
یَّاْكُلُهُنَّ
سَبْعٌ
عِجَافٌ
وَّسَبْعِ
سُنْۢبُلٰتٍ
خُضْرٍ
وَّاُخَرَ
یٰبِسٰتٍ ۙ
لَّعَلِّیْۤ
اَرْجِعُ
اِلَی
النَّاسِ
لَعَلَّهُمْ
یَعْلَمُوْنَ
۟
"Yusuf, wahai orang yang sangat dipercaya! Terangkanlah kepada kami (takwil mimpi) tentang tujuh ekor sapi betina gemuk yang dimakan oleh tujuh (ekor sapi betina) kurus, tujuh tangkai (gandum) yang hijau dan (tujuh tangkai) lainnya yang kering agar aku kembali kepada orang-orang itu, agar mereka mengetahuinya."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Dream of the King of Egypt
The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and reputation preserved. When the king had this dream, he was astonished and fearful and sought its interpretation. He gathered the priests, the chiefs of…
The Dream of the King of Egypt
The King of Egypt had a dream that Allah the Exalted made a reason for Yusuf's release from prison, with his honor and r…