Yusuf 12:42 وقال للذي ظن انه ناج منهما اذكرني عند ربك فانساه الشيطان ذكر ربه فلبث في السجن بضع سنين ٤٢
وَقَالَ
لِلَّذِیْ
ظَنَّ
اَنَّهٗ
نَاجٍ
مِّنْهُمَا
اذْكُرْنِیْ
عِنْدَ
رَبِّكَ ؗ
فَاَنْسٰىهُ
الشَّیْطٰنُ
ذِكْرَ
رَبِّهٖ
فَلَبِثَ
فِی
السِّجْنِ
بِضْعَ
سِنِیْنَ
۟ؕ۠
Dan dia (Yusuf) berkata kepada orang yang diketahuinya akan selamat di antara mereka berdua, "Terangkanlah keadaanku kepada tuanmu." Maka setan menjadikan dia lupa untuk menerangkan (keadaan Yusuf) kepada tuannya. Karena itu dia (Yusuf) tetap dalam penjara beberapa tahun lamanya.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Yusuf asks the King's Distiller to mention Him to the King
Yusuf knew that the distiller would be saved. So discretely, so that the other man's suspicion that he would be crucified would not intensify, he said,
اذْكُرْنِى عِندَ رَبِّكَ
(Mention me to your King.) asking him to mention his story to the…
Yusuf asks the King's Distiller to mention Him to the King
Yusuf knew that the distiller would be saved. So discretely, so that the other man's suspici…