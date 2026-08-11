Masuk
Masuk
Pilih Bahasa

Yusuf 12:42 وقال للذي ظن انه ناج منهما اذكرني عند ربك فانساه الشيطان ذكر ربه فلبث في السجن بضع سنين ٤٢

12:42
وَقَالَ
لِلَّذِیْ
ظَنَّ
اَنَّهٗ
نَاجٍ
مِّنْهُمَا
اذْكُرْنِیْ
عِنْدَ
رَبِّكَ ؗ
فَاَنْسٰىهُ
الشَّیْطٰنُ
ذِكْرَ
رَبِّهٖ
فَلَبِثَ
فِی
السِّجْنِ
بِضْعَ
سِنِیْنَ
۟ؕ۠
Dan dia (Yusuf) berkata kepada orang yang diketahuinya akan selamat di antara mereka berdua, "Terangkanlah keadaanku kepada tuanmu." Maka setan menjadikan dia lupa untuk menerangkan (keadaan Yusuf) kepada tuannya. Karena itu dia (Yusuf) tetap dalam penjara beberapa tahun lamanya.
Lanjutkan Membaca

Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf asks the King's Distiller to mention Him to the King

Yusuf knew that the distiller would be saved. So discretely, so that the other man's suspicion that he would be crucified would not intensify, he said,

اذْكُرْنِى عِندَ رَبِّكَ

(Mention me to your King.) asking him to mention his story to the

Yusuf asks the King's Distiller to mention Him to the King

Yusuf knew that the distiller would be saved. So discretely, so that the other man's suspici

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders