Yusuf 12:37 قال لا ياتيكما طعام ترزقانه الا نباتكما بتاويله قبل ان ياتيكما ذالكما مما علمني ربي اني تركت ملة قوم لا يومنون بالله وهم بالاخرة هم كافرون ٣٧
قَالَ
لَا
یَاْتِیْكُمَا
طَعَامٌ
تُرْزَقٰنِهٖۤ
اِلَّا
نَبَّاْتُكُمَا
بِتَاْوِیْلِهٖ
قَبْلَ
اَنْ
یَّاْتِیَكُمَا ؕ
ذٰلِكُمَا
مِمَّا
عَلَّمَنِیْ
رَبِّیْ ؕ
اِنِّیْ
تَرَكْتُ
مِلَّةَ
قَوْمٍ
لَّا
یُؤْمِنُوْنَ
بِاللّٰهِ
وَهُمْ
بِالْاٰخِرَةِ
هُمْ
كٰفِرُوْنَ
۟
Dia (Yusuf) berkata, "Sebelum makanan yang akan diberikan kepadamu berdua datang maka aku telah dapat menerangkan takwilnya. Itu sebagian dari yang diajarkan Tuhan kepadaku. Sesungguhnya aku telah meninggalkan agama orang-orang yang tidak beriman kepada Allah, bahkan mereka tidak percaya kepada hari akhirat,
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
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