Masuk
Masuk
Pilih Bahasa

Yusuf 12:37 قال لا ياتيكما طعام ترزقانه الا نباتكما بتاويله قبل ان ياتيكما ذالكما مما علمني ربي اني تركت ملة قوم لا يومنون بالله وهم بالاخرة هم كافرون ٣٧

12:37
قَالَ
لَا
یَاْتِیْكُمَا
طَعَامٌ
تُرْزَقٰنِهٖۤ
اِلَّا
نَبَّاْتُكُمَا
بِتَاْوِیْلِهٖ
قَبْلَ
اَنْ
یَّاْتِیَكُمَا ؕ
ذٰلِكُمَا
مِمَّا
عَلَّمَنِیْ
رَبِّیْ ؕ
اِنِّیْ
تَرَكْتُ
مِلَّةَ
قَوْمٍ
لَّا
یُؤْمِنُوْنَ
بِاللّٰهِ
وَهُمْ
بِالْاٰخِرَةِ
هُمْ
كٰفِرُوْنَ
۟
Dia (Yusuf) berkata, "Sebelum makanan yang akan diberikan kepadamu berdua datang maka aku telah dapat menerangkan takwilnya. Itu sebagian dari yang diajarkan Tuhan kepadaku. Sesungguhnya aku telah meninggalkan agama orang-orang yang tidak beriman kepada Allah, bahkan mereka tidak percaya kepada hari akhirat,
Lanjutkan Membaca

Bacalah Tafsir

Ibn Kathir (Abridged)

Yusuf calls His Jail Mates to Tawhid even before He interprets Their Dreams

Yusuf, peace be upon him, told the two men that he has knowledge in the interpretation of whatever they saw in their dream, and that he will tell them about the interpretation of the dreams before they become a reality. This

Yusuf calls His Jail Mates to Tawhid even before He interprets Their Dreams

Yusuf, peace be upon him, told the two men that he has knowledge in the int

Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Notes placeholders