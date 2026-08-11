Yusuf 12:33 قال رب السجن احب الي مما يدعونني اليه والا تصرف عني كيدهن اصب اليهن واكن من الجاهلين ٣٣
قَالَ
رَبِّ
السِّجْنُ
اَحَبُّ
اِلَیَّ
مِمَّا
یَدْعُوْنَنِیْۤ
اِلَیْهِ ۚ
وَاِلَّا
تَصْرِفْ
عَنِّیْ
كَیْدَهُنَّ
اَصْبُ
اِلَیْهِنَّ
وَاَكُنْ
مِّنَ
الْجٰهِلِیْنَ
۟
Yusuf berkata, "Wahai Tuhanku! Penjara lebih aku sukai daripada memenuhi ajakan mereka. Jika aku tidak Engkau hindarkan dari tipu daya mereka, niscaya aku akan cenderung untuk (memenuhi keinginan mereka) dan tentu aku termasuk orang yang bodoh."
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spread in the city, that is, Egypt, and people talked about it,
وَقَالَ نِسْوَةٌ فِى الْمَدِينَةِ
(And women in the city said...), such as women of chiefs…
The News reaches Women in the City, Who also plot against Yusuf
Allah states that the news of what happened between the wife of the `Aziz and Yusuf spr…