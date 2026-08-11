Yusuf 12:23 وراودته التي هو في بيتها عن نفسه وغلقت الابواب وقالت هيت لك قال معاذ الله انه ربي احسن مثواي انه لا يفلح الظالمون ٢٣
وَرَاوَدَتْهُ
الَّتِیْ
هُوَ
فِیْ
بَیْتِهَا
عَنْ
نَّفْسِهٖ
وَغَلَّقَتِ
الْاَبْوَابَ
وَقَالَتْ
هَیْتَ
لَكَ ؕ
قَالَ
مَعَاذَ
اللّٰهِ
اِنَّهٗ
رَبِّیْۤ
اَحْسَنَ
مَثْوَایَ ؕ
اِنَّهٗ
لَا
یُفْلِحُ
الظّٰلِمُوْنَ
۟
Dan perempuan yang dia (Yusuf) tinggal di rumahnya menggoda dirinya. Lalu dia menutup pintu-pintu, seraya berkata, "Marilah mendekat kepadaku." Yusuf berkata, "Aku berlindung kepada Allah, sungguh, tuanku telah memperlakukanku dengan baik." Sesungguhnya orang yang zalim itu tidak akan beruntung.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
Wife of the `Aziz loves Yusuf and plots against Him
Allah states that the wife of the `Aziz of Egypt, in whose house Yusuf resided and whose husband recommended that she takes care of him and be generous to him, tried to seduce Yusuf! She called him to do an evil act with her, because she loved him v…
Wife of the `Aziz loves Yusuf and plots against Him
Allah states that the wife of the `Aziz of Egypt, in whose house Yusuf resided and whose husband re…