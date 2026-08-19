Sad 38:53 هاذا ما توعدون ليوم الحساب ٥٣
Halaman 411 · Juz 23
هٰذَا
مَا
تُوْعَدُوْنَ
لِیَوْمِ
الْحِسَابِ
۟
Inilah apa yang dijanjikan kepadamu pada hari perhitungan.
Bacalah Tafsir
Ibn Kathir (Abridged)
Lebih Banyak Tafsir
The Final Return of the Blessed
Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their ultimate destination. Then He explains it further, as He says:
جَنَّـتِ عَدْنٍ
(`Adn Gardens) meaning, eternal gardens (of Paradise),
مُّفَتَّحَةً لَّهُ…
The Final Return of the Blessed
Allah tells us that His blessed, believing servants will have a good final return in the Hereafter, which means their u…